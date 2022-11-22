Lionel Messi started off his and Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a nonchalant kick from the penalty spot, which sent the Saudi Arabian goal-keeper the wrong side, before rolling on to the back of the net. Messi looked in his elements from the get go as he forced a save out of Mohamad Al Owais, the Saudi custodian in the second minute of the match.

There was some pushing inside the Saudi box in the 7th minute of the match and the referee decided to take the help of VAR and on looking at the incident on the monitor, he decided to award Argentina penalty.

Watch Lionel Messi's goal from penalty spot vs Saudi Arabia

Messi waited for Owais to commit till the end and eventually rolled the ball slowly on the other side to put his team up 1-0.

This is being widely tipped as Messi's last hurrah at a World Cup and scores of Argentina fans and fans of the talismanic player are hoping that he lifts the coveted trophy on December 18.

He came very close in 2014 in Brazil, when Argentina were edged out in the final by Germany.

Argentina last won the World Cup way back in 1986, when the legendary Diego Maradona carried the team on his shoulders to the global title.

