Into their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi found the back of the net in the 10th minute to put Argentina ahead against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The buzz in the Lusail stadium magnified as Messi opened the scoring but little did the Argentinian fans know of what fate had in store for them. La Albiceleste finished the first half with a 1-0 lead to their name but Saudi Arabia struck two goals early into the second half to pull the game in their favour.

Messi's men continued to launch attack after attack but couldn't find a way past the Saudi Arabia goalkeeper for the second time. Right before the match ended in a 1-2 defeat for the Argentinians, a video of a fan swapping the Argentina shirt for Saudi Arabia one surfaced online.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 1 million views in less than an hour. Here's the video:

Salem Al-Dawsari hit a stunning winner to sink the red-hot favourites, bringing the South American side's 36-match unbeaten run to a shuddering halt.

The win was fully deserved after Saudi Arabia came from behind after Saleh Al-Shehri cancelled out an early Lionel Messi penalty,

Playing a risky high defensive line, the athletic Saudis rode their luck in the first half when three times Argentina had the ball in the net only to be denied by an offside call.

The defeat has put Argentina in a worrying situation, with games against Mexico and Poland to follow.

