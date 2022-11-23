The Day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar saw the biggest upset of the tournament so far, as Saudi Arabia secured a stunning 2-1 victory against 'favourites' Argentina. After going one goal down, Saudi Arabia produced an incredible effort to bounce back by scoring two goals. While both the strikes were worth being played on a loop, the second goal was specifically stunning. It was Salem Al Dawsari who scored the winner for his side, beating a number of defenders before putting the ball into the back of the net.

Dawsari's effort was the final goal of the match as Argentina couldn't make a comeback despite launching numerous attacks throughout the remainder of the second half. The video of Dawsari's goal went viral on social media. Even former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousaf tweeted the video.

What a great Commentary..What a goal..

Congratulations Saudi Arabia #ARGvsKSA pic.twitter.com/XTWypGff6z — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) November 22, 2022

Al-Dawsari's clever turn in the box beat two defenders before he shifted the ball past a third and rifled an unstoppable shot into the top far corner.

The win was fully deserved after Saudi Arabia came from behind as Saleh Al-Shehri cancelled out an early Lionel Messi penalty,

Playing a risky high defensive line, the athletic Saudis rode their luck in the first half when three times Argentina had the ball in the net only to be denied by an offside call.

But in a chaotic start to the second half, the Saudis swarmed all over Lionel Scaloni's team and scored twice as the Arab nation beat the South Americans for the first time in five attempts.

Sponsored by Vuukle

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Kerala Football Enthusiasts Buy Property Worth 23 Lakhs to Celebrate FIFA World Cup