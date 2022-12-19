Defending champions France were undone by Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday. France suffered defeat by the narrowest of margins after the game went into penalties where Argentina bagged a 4-2 win. At the end of extra-time, the scores were tied 3-3, forcing the game into the shootout where Emiliano Martinez stood tall for the South Americans. After the end of the match, Martinez also seemed to have mocked France striker Kylian Mbappe, who had scored a hat-trick in the match. together with his teammates.

After the conclusion of the game, Martinez was seen dancing with his teammates in the locker room. In a video surfacing on social media, Argentina players were seen stopping the dance for a brief period.

During the pause, Argentina players were heard saying in tandem: "A minute's silence for". Then, Martinez shouts, "For Mbappe who is dead".

Here's the video:

Mbappe seemed to have turned the game around for France with his quick brace in regulation time to make it 2-2. Even when Lionel Messi put Argentina in the lead again in the extra-time, the Frenchman struck a late equaliser to force the game into penalties.

In the shootout, however, France's luck ran out as Argentina clinched their 3rd FIFA World Cup title. After the game, Martinez said that it was Argentina's destiny to win the title.

"It was a very complicated match, they came back to equalise in the game but it was our destiny to suffer," said the Aston Villa keeper.

"All that I have dreamed of has been achieved. I have no words for it. I was calm during the penalty shoot-out, and everything went as we wanted. I left very young for England. I dedicate this victory to all my family," he added.

