Argentina's victory over France in the final of the FIFA World Cup final sent a ray of jubilation all across the world. Lionel Messi, who is one of the most popular athletes across the sporting spectrum, has a huge fanbase in every corner of the globe. In what was his final World Cup match for Argentina, Messi proved to be instrumental in his team's triumph. After lifting the World Cup for the first time ever in his career, Messi celebrated the triumph in style.

A number of post-match celebration videos have surfaced on social media since Argentina's World Cup triumph. However, FIFA has now shared a brilliant video in which Messi could be seen sitting on the shoulders of Argentina players with the World Cup trophy in his hand.

The entire group could be heard chanting in Spanish while celebrating the achievement with the fans. Here's the video:

Blasting this one at full volume — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022



Messi scored two goals against France as the game ended 3-3 after extra-time, with Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick for the reigning champions.

Messi also netted in the shoot-out with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saving one penalty before Gonzalo Montiel banged in the winning spot-kick to send Argentine players and fans into raptures.

In a glittering career that has spanned three decades, Messi has won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon d'Or awards and six European Golden Boots.

There has been a Copa America title, an Olympic gold medal and a list of scoring and statistical records that may never be beaten.

The only remaining gap on Messi's CV -- a World Cup victory -- was comprehensively filled in on Sunday night over the course of 120 mesmerising minutes at the Lusail Stadium.

With AFP inputs

