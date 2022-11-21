Two of the greatest footballers to ever grace the beautiful game, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, are in the spotlight again as they begin their journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their respective teams. Ronaldo and Messi are no longer playing in the same league, and hence, their chances of playing against each other are fairly slim. However, the two got together for a promotional campaign, in which they were portrayed playing chess against each other. The picture went viral on social media, drawing a reaction from even Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who is on a break from cricketing duties at the moment, couldn't refrain from reacting to the epic picture featuring Ronaldo and Messi. Seeing Ronaldo share the picture on his official Instagram account, Kohli commented: "What a picture".

Virat Kohli's comment on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's together picture - Three GOATs. pic.twitter.com/sn7fn85Hf2 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 20, 2022

Ronaldo and Messi are undoubtedly modern football's greatest rivals. In a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo had even spoken of his admiration for Messi.

"Amazing player, he is magic, top. As a person, we share the stage for 16 years, imagine, 16 years, we share. So, I have great relationship with him," he said in the interview.

"I'm not friend of him in terms of, what I mean is a friend is the guy who is with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a team-mate. He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A good guy who does everything for football," Ronaldo added.

The two footballers have a great fan following. In fact, many fans want the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, possibly the last for both of them, to be contested between their teams, Argentina and Portugal.

