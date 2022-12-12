One of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo hinted at retirement from international football after Portugal's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022 following the quarter-final defeat to Morocco. While Ronaldo hasn't confirmed if he will play for Portugal again or not, he has left the situation open for interpretation. Virat Kohli, who is one of the biggest fans of Ronaldo, poured his heart out as he wrote a beautiful post paying tribute to the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.

"No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you've done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you've had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That's a gift from god.

"A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Ronaldo had said that 'his dream was over' following Portugal's elimination from the Qatar World Cup.

"To win a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldo didn't even start for Portugal in the team's final two matches at the FIFA World Cup -- Round of 16 against Switzerland and quarter-final against Morocco. He has now left his fate in the hands of 'time' hoping for it to be a 'good counsellor'.

"Let's hope that time will be a good counsellor and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions," he further wrote.

It also has to be noted that Ronaldo is without a club, having been released from his contract by Manchester United.

