The Argentina football team received a grand welcome back home as they reached Buenos Aires after winning their third FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, defeating France in the final. Lionel Messi and his men were greeted by millions of fans as they got on the top of a bus with the World Cup trophy in hand. But, an unfortunate incident nearly knocked Rodrigo de Paul, Nicolas Otamendi, Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes, and Angel di Maria off the top of the bus as came across a thick cable of wire. The Argentinian stars managed to duck in time to evade what could've been a horrific accident.

Paredes was sitting right at the edge of the top deck of the bus but managed to keep his balance intact despite seeing the thick power cable surging towards him. Though he managed to duck, the Paris Saint-Germain man lost his cap to the cable.

Argentina get their heroes home but nearly clothesline them off the bus.pic.twitter.com/hemkogABq2 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 20, 2022

Messi, who was holding the World Cup while sitting in the middle of the group, could be seen laughing at the incident later on. Speaking of the incident, an Argentinian journalist said: "Paredes has just lost his cap. What a moment. Be careful boys."

Earlier, Messi was the first person to come out of the plan carrying the team. He and his teammates were welcomed back by the rock band La Mosca singing 'Muchachos,' a song that was written by a fan to the tune of an old song by the band.

The team began a tour of the Buenos Aires city center with millions expected out in the streets on what is a public holiday.

Messi, who scored twice in the final, was the first player to emerge from the plane, holding the World Cup aloft, with coach Lionel Scaloni right behind him.

Forward Julian Alvarez, a revelation in Qatar with his four goals, was one of the next players to emerge, alongside the man whose place he took in the team, Lautaro Martinez, who was carrying a drum.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Kolkata Erupts In Joy As Argentina Win FIFA World Cup For 3rd Time