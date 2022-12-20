Lionel Messi and his world champion teammates have reached home and they were given a rousing welcome by the football crazy fans in the capital Buenos Aires. A live band played while the players tooka round of the city in an open bus parade before reaching the popular monument Obelisk. Videos of the parade have flooded the social media with fans posting on Twitter.

Argentina won their third World Cup title on Sunday night after beating defending champions France in what as been termed by many as the best final ever. Both teams were locked 3-3 after extra-time with the Argentinians prevailing in the penalty shootout. Messi scored a brace for Argentina while Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick for France.

Here are some of the posts on Twitter of Argentina's bus parade

🔸The Argentina open-top bus is on its way for the parade!pic.twitter.com/ahi0i8n2m1 — infosfcb  (@infosfcb) December 20, 2022

The Argentina open-top bus is on its way for the parade!



pic.twitter.com/duIGggZo8v — The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ (@TheFootballInd) December 20, 2022

The camera went wide to show how packed it is in Buenos Aires before going even close to the bus.



I agreed. It was tremendous. Widely celebrated. Deserved. Congratulations, Argentina! 🙌



🎥 @sport5il Live Feed via Telemundopic.twitter.com/bPJHhlhWic — stateofsport21 // raz (she/her) (@eretzsport022) December 20, 2022

NOW| #LionelMessi arrives home to #BuenosAires . #Argentina with the World Cup trophy. The bus was quickly swarmed by thousands of singing fans shortly after leaving the airport.Argentina beat #France in a thrilling #FIFAWorldCupFinal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/4AdzTOy6T3 — -🇦🇺|🇺🇸- (@KINGDEMANACATOS) December 20, 2022

