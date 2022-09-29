The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming up soon and there is excitement across the globe for the mega event in Qatar. The excitement and anticipation is not just limited to the the countries participating in the ultimate football tournament, but football fans all over the world. Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Thursday took to Twitter to share a video made by some young fans ahead of the World Cup, and said that expensive promotional videos made by FIFA or the Qatar government would likely not be able to generate as much excitement in people as the simple one he posted.

"FIFA & Qatar will end up spending millions on promotional videos/advertising for the World Cup. I don't think any of that will infect people with excitement as much as this cheap & cheerful video that authentically communicates what Football means to the world," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar this year and will begin on November 20. The tournament, held every four years, will go on for almost a month, with the final scheduled to be played on December 18.

Apart from defending champions France, there will be plenty of anticipation for teams like Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and England among others.