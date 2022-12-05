Poland's 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end in the Round of 16 on Sunday with a loss to France. Kylian Mbappe set up a history-making goal for Olivier Giroud and then scored two himself as holders France eased into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Poland. Giroud's opening goal a minute before half-time was his 52nd for his country, allowing him to pass Thierry Henry and become France's all-time record marksman. Mbappe's lethal strike in the 74th minute killed off any prospect of a Poland comeback and he netted again at the death to move to nine goals in just 11 World Cup appearances.

At the other end, the threat of Robert Lewandowski was snuffed out by the French defence although the 34-year-old Poland captain did get the consolation of scoring a stoppage-time penalty. France march on to the quarter-finals and are on course to become the first team to successfully defend the World Cup since Brazil 60 years ago.

After the match, in a video that is being widely shared on social media, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny can be seen comforting his son Liam.

Watch: Poland Star Szczesny Consoles Teary-eyed Son After World Cup Exit

Talking about the match, France coach Didier Deschamps told broadcaster TF1: "It wasn't easy because Poland were well organised and tried to counter us.

"Then there is Kylian with his ability to resolve all sorts of problems, and that's just as well for us. This team has been united from the beginning and obviously a result like this one confirms that. The joy is shared among everyone."

(With AFP inputs)

