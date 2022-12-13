One of the finest footballers of all time, yet Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in an unfamiliar territory as he remains without a club. Having seen his contract being 'mutually terminated' by Manchester United, Ronaldo isn't associated with any club at the moment. The 37-year-old returned home from Qatar where he was a part of the Portugal national team, participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022. After Portugal's journey in the tournament came to an end at the quarter-final stage, the focus is on Ronaldo's future.

After the FIFA World Cup campaign ended in a heartbreak for Ronaldo, as he was not able to fulfill his dream of lifting the coveted trophy, Ronaldo shared an emotional post on Instagram, admitting a dream of his has come to an end.

However, the former Real Madrid forward has now shared an Instagram story, probably hinting at how hard the way forward is for him.

The story read: "3 Aspects of Reality, Pain, Uncertainty and Constant Work".

The three aspects brilliantly sum up the current situation for Ronaldo. Without a doubt, the iconic forward is still in 'Pain' over the fact that Portugal couldn't go the distance in the Qatar World Cup.

When it comes to 'Uncertainty', the footballer's next destination still isn't known. Though there is a lucrative offer in place from the Saudi Arabian club, Ronaldo is probably holding on for an offer from a top European club. He wants to continue playing in the Champions League and possibly remain in the hunt for top titles before resorting to a league outside of Europe.

About 'Constant Work', Without a club at the moment, Ronaldo has to constantly work on himself in order to remain in the best possible shape for the forthcoming assignments, which, although, aren't known at the moment.

