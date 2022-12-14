Croatia suffered a crushing 0-3 defeat at the hands of Argentina in the World Cup semi-final at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday. Croatia captain Luka Modric, however, wasn't happy with the officiating as he blasted the Italian referee, Daniele Orsato, who had awarded Argentina a penalty in the first-half. While he didn't complain much on the field, Modric, in his post-match interview, said that the penalty decision changed the game. He criticised Orsato, labelling him as "one of the worst" referees.

"We had a good time on the pitch until the penalty, which for me wasn't there, because he (Julian Alvarez) shoots and hits our goalkeeper. Usually I don't talk about referees, but today it's impossible not to. He (Orsato) is one of the worst I know and I'm not talking just for today because he refereed my matches many times and I never have good memories of him. It's a disaster. Congratulations to Argentina, but the first penalty killed us," Modric was quoted as saying by Eurosport Italia.

Lionel Messi broke the deadlock in the first-half after Julian Alvarez was taken down inside the box by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Alvarez then put Argentina 2-0 ahead before the second-half, after lashing on to a floating throw ball.

More Messi brilliance led to a second goal for Alvarez, and Modric was withdrawn nine minutes from the end for Lovro Majer.

Modric received a standing ovation from the fans inside the stadium, and he later took a moment to congratulate Argentina.

The two-time champions will now take on either Morocco or holders France in the final on Sunday.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2022: Video Of Women Dancing After Morocco Beat Portugal Goes Viral