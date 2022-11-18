Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero would have hoped for a quiet and relaxing flight to Qatar for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on Sunday, November 20. Aguero represented La Albiceleste 101 times, and played in several Argentina vs Brazil encounters. Aguero, who announced his retirement from football last year, shared a video of him being surrounded by Brazilian fans on a plane to Qatar. In the video, Aguero can be seen making a weary face and scratching his head, while the Brazilian fans enjoyed themselves with loud cheering.

Aguero suffered cardiac and respiratory difficulties while playing for Barcelona last year, which forced him to call time on his career.

The 34-year-old joined Barca from Manchester City in July 2021 after helping Argentina win the Copa America.

Argentina had defeated Brazil in the final at the Maracana Stadium, thanks to Angel di Maria's 22nd minute strike.

Aguero left Man City as their all-time record goal scorer with 260 goals, and with the most goals scored for a single club in Premier League history -- 184 goals in 275 appearances.

In the World Cup, Argentina have been drawn into Group C, along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

The Lionel Messi-led side will take on Saudi Arabia in their opening game on Tuesday, November 22 at the Lusail Stadium.

Argentina thrashed the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in a friendly in the Dubai, earlier this week, before flying to Doha for the World Cup.

The 1978 and 1986 World Cup winners extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches against the UAE.

