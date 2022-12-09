Argentina and Netherlands face each other in the second quarter-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. The match between the sides will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Argentina advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Australia 2-1 in a game that also saw Lionel Messi scoring his first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout. On the other hand, Netherlands eased past USA with a 3-1 margin in the pre-quarterfinals to enter the final-8 of the Qatar mega event.

When will the Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Quarter-final match be played?

The Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Quarter-final match will be played on Saturday, November 10 (IST).

Where will the Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Quarter-final match be played?

The Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Quarter-final match will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

What time will the Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Quarter-final match start?

The Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Quarter-final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Quarter-final match?

The Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Quarter-final match will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Quarter-final match?

The Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Quarter-final match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

