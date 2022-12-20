Lionel Messi gave enormous joy to millions of people across the globe after leading Argentina to their third World Cup title on Sunday. Argentina's global fan following is a legacy of the legendary Diego Maradona, who made the Albiceleste and football in itself, popular in different corners of the world with his magical skills on the football pitch. Messi received all of that from the master and on Sunday he fulfilled his own dream and that of the legion of fans who have followed Argentina and his journey for years now.

The celebrations after the victory over France in Doha were enormous, but even in the middle of all that, Messi did find time to celebrate his success with his family.

Messi was joined on the ground by his wife and childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo and their three sons and the Messi family cut a happy and content picture.

One of the most romantic moments was when Messi was seen clicking a picture with his phone as Antonella lifted the World Cup trophy in her hands.

Messi and his teammates celebrated in an open bus parade in Qatar and then reached home to a hero's welcome in Buenos Aires where then again participated in an open bus parade

