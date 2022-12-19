Lionel Messi broke a number of records on the field as he scored a brace in Argentina's FIFA World Cup final win against France in Qatar on Sunday. Now, he is setting new records off the field too. His Instagram post after the World Cup win, titled - "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!", has got over 43 million likes. It is the most liked post on Instagram by a sportsperson. Messi's post broke the record of a post by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, that showed the superstar playing chess with Messi, which has got 41.9 million likes as on on Monday evening.

In the post, Messi wrote: "So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it...... Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We're seeing each other very soon."

Here's Ronaldo's Instagram post that broke the internet a month back ahead of the World Cup.

Messi finally crowned his record-breaking career with football's biggest prize as he produced one of the greatest World Cup final performances, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra time.

France had fought back from 2-0 down in the last 10 minutes of the match as Kylian Mbappe scored twice to equalise and force extra time in a pulsating match watched by an 89,000 crowd in Lusail Stadium.

Messi seemed to have decided the match in extra time with his second goal of the game before his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Mbappe completed only the second World Cup final hat-trick in history to bring the score to 3-3 and force penalties.

Gonzalo Montiel swept home the decisive spot kick to win the shootout 4-2 for Argentina -- but this was Messi's moment.

With AFP inputs

Argentina Win 3rd World Cup Title