One of the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi is a name that hardly needs an introduction. The football superstar inspired Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 final with a dominant 3-0 victory over Croatia in the first semi-final. Messi didn't just score Argentina's opener from the spot but was key to the team's overall domination in the match. After Argentina sealed their progression into the final, Messi had a heart-melting interview with a reporter who got emotional thanking the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner for whatever he has done in his career.

"The last thing I want to tell you and it's not a question, but I just wanted to say the World Cup final is coming and sure, we all [Argentinians] want to win the cup," the reporter reportedly said in the interview.

"I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there's something that no one can take from you, and it's the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I'm being serious. There's no kid who doesn't have your team flannel, no matter if it's a fake, real or a made-up one. Truly, you made your mark in everyone's life. And that, to me, is beyond winning any World Cup.

"No one can take that from you and this is my gratitude, for the amount of happiness you bring to a lot of people," she added.

I made eng subs for his gringo fans lol https://t.co/ZBR3tyXtDn pic.twitter.com/SHS2LTmVSf — (@ksoolina) December 14, 2022

After the semi-final win, Messi also suggested that the upcoming FIFA World Cup final will be the last time he will wear the Argentina shirt. In an illustrious career in which Messi has won virtually everything there is, the FIFA World Cup remains the only trophy that has been deceiving him. On December 18, Messi would look to get this monkey off his back as Argentina face France in the summit clash of the ongoing mega event in Qatar.

Argentina had reached the final of the FIFA World Cup in 2014 as well but Mesi's men suffered a 1-0 defeat in that match to Germany. La Albiceleste will be hoping for different fortunes this time around.

