The 2022 FIFA World Cup final has arrived, with Argentina taking on defending champions France in the titlte-decider. Two Paris Saint-Germain stars -- Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe -- have led the goalscoring charts in the tournament, with both tied on 5 goals each, going into the summit clash. There isn't much separating the two ahead of the final, with both being among the top contenders to win the coveted title in Qatar. While Mabppe is hoping to wear the winners' medal around his neck for the second consecutive occasion, Messi is still searching for his maiden World Cup title.

As far as individual campaigns go, both Messi and Mbappe have been central to their teams' progression to the final of the tournament. As the countdown nears its end in Qatar, we take a look at the numbers behind the two superstars' performances so far.

Lionel Messi:Messi started all 6 matches for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists. He had a total of 27 shots in the tournament, with a conversion rate of 18.5%.

Not just a terrific goalscorer, Messi has also been central to Argentina's creativity in the midfield. He made a total of 18 key passes in the tournament. The Argentine also completed 18 successful dribbles.

Kylian Mbappe:The French forward started in 5 games for Les Bleus and came on from the bench in one. He has a total of 5 goals to his name and 2 assists in the tournament so far. Mbappe produced a total of 25 shots in the tournament, with a conversion rate of 20%.

The 23-year-old has also contributed in the midfield, unleashing 11 key passes. The pacey forward has also completed 21 successful dribbles so far.

Messi and Mbappe joint as top goalscorers

Only Griezmann (21) has more key passes than Messi (18)

No player has more dribbles than Mbappe (21)



There are some figures based on which Messi is ahead of Mbappe while the latter has the lead in a few others. Both have been pivotal to their team's road to the final. But, the debate over who is better, will only be decided after the conclusion of the final.

