France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni feels teammate Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world after the defending champions reached the final of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday. France ended Morocco's dream run with a 2-0 win in the semi-final. Theo Hernandez had put France 1-0 early in the first-half, before Randal Kolo Muani scored after coming off the bench as France reached the final for the second time in as many editions. They will take on Argentina in the summit clash on Sunday.

After the match, France winger Antoine Griezmann heaped praise on Argentina and Lionel Messi, labelling his former Barcelona teammate as the best player in the world.

"Argentina are a great team and they have the best player in the world," Griezmann said during a post-match interview.

Tchouameni was later asked to share his views on the comments made by Griezmann.

He replied: "For me it's Kylian.. for me, for me it's Mbappe and I want him to prove that in the next game."

Sponsored by Vuukle

" It's difficult to score, but we're all going to work together to achieve it. We're going to make a plan, recover well and work to win this game because Messi will be there, but he also has ten other players by his side," Tchouameni was quoted as saying by TYC Sports .

Paris Saint-Germain teammates, Mbappe and Messi, are tied at the top of the goal-scoring charts with five goals each.

In the final, France will attempt to become the first team in 60 years to retain the title.

Didier Deschamps became only the sixth manager to take a side to multiple World Cup finals, though only one of the other five have won both.

The legendary Vittorio Pozzo had led Italy to World Cup triumphs in 1934 and 1938.

Featured Video Of The Day

Going To NCA Won't Help But Domestic Cricket Will: Mohammad Kaif