Argentina captain and one of the finest footballers in history, Lionel Messi, is on the cusp of 'completing football' as he arrives in the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. Having been crowned the Ballon d'Or winner for a whopping 7 times, Messi has won virtually everything football is to offer, barring the FIFA World Cup title. As his Argentina team takes on France in the summit clash on Sunday, Messi could go on to break a plethora of records while also hoping to complete his quest of the FIFA World Cup winners' medal.

Lionel Messi already has the most goals (5), most assists (3), most shots (27) and most chances created (18) in the Qatar World Cup. But, the 'all time great' is gunning for some more milestones.

A look at the records Lionel Messi can break in the FIFA World Cup final against France:

Most Goals + Assists in FIFA World Cup history:

Since Squawka began data collection in 1966, Lionel Messi has recorded a total of 19 direct goal contributions (goals + assists). He is presently joint-top on the list, together with Germany's Miroslav Klose and Brazil's Ronaldo. With one goal or assist, Messi would beat the two for the numero uno spot.

Overall, Messi reportedly has 20 direct goal contributions, only behind Pele who has 22.

Most wins for a player in FIFA World Cup history:

In what is Messi's 5th FIFA World Cup, the 35-year-old has won a total of 16 matches. One more win would take him to the No. 1 spot which is presently held by Germany's Miroslav Klose who has also won a total of 17 matches in the tournament's history.

Most FIFA World Cup appearances for a player:

Already tied with Germany's Lothar Matthaus at the top with 25 appearances in the FIFA World Cup history, Messi will definitely make the record his own as he features in the final against France. It would be his 'record' 26th appearance in the FIFA World Cup history.

Most Assists in FIFA World Cup:

Just one assist behind the legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, Messi has recorded a total of 9 assists in the tournament. Another one would take his tally to 10 while two more assists would see him surpass Pele.

Most Golden Ball Awards in FIFA World Cup:

Messi featured in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final for Argentina but his team was beaten by Germany for the title. Yet, Messi was named the best player of the tournament, winning the prestigious Golden Ball. However, no player in history has won two Golden Balls. The Argentine could do so in Qatar.

Most Minutes in FIFA World Cup history:

Lionel Messi has already appeared for 2,194 minutes in the FIFA World Cup history, slotting right behind the leader Paolo Maldini who has 2,217 minutes under his belt. With 24 more minutes to his name, Messi will dethrone Maldini at the numero uno spot.

What also needs to be noted is that Messi is already the 'youngest and oldest' player in the FIFA World Cup history to have scored and assisted a goal in a single game. He did so first in the tournament in 2006 while being 18 years and 357 days old. He became the oldest scorer and assister in the quarter-final match against the Netherlands at the age of 35 years and 168 days.

