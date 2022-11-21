Wherever Cristiano Ronaldo goes, news headlines follow. The Portugal captain, who is fully ready to begin his team's campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, spoke to the media in a press conference, where questions over his recent interview with Piers Morgan and buzz around it, even in the Portugal team, has been spreading like wildfire. Ronaldo, as self-confident as he is, told the media persons that he is 'bullet-proof and iron-clad', amid the criticism and chatter on the subject.

After Ronaldo joined the Portugal squad, a couple of videos surfaced online where he seemed to have had a bit of an altercation with compatriots Bruno Fernandes (who also plays for Manchester United) and Joao Cancelo. The 5-time Ballon d'Or-winner, however, brushed aside all concerns, suggesting there's nothing wrong with the atmosphere in the team.

"The atmosphere is excellent, no problems, we are completely focused," Ronaldo told the press. "You can help by not talking about me. I'm completely bullet-proof and iron-clad. If you ask other players about Cristiano Ronaldo I would be upset. If you want to ask him about the World Cup and the team, I would like you to do that."

"I made a joke with Bruno, with whom I have an excellent relationship. His flight was delayed and I asked if he had come by boat. It was a joke, as it was with Joao Cancelo," he further said.

Ronaldo also confirmed that he has recovered from an injury and is ready to lead Portugal in the pursuit of the World Cup title.

"I feel great - I have recovered from my injury," he said. "I am ready to start the World Cup in the best possible way and help my team to reach our objectives. I feel fantastic.

"The best generation of players will win the tournament. I believe this is the best generation. It is a young team with a mixture of ages, fantastic to watch."

Speaking to British journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo accused the Manchester United bosses of attempting to force him out of the club.

