All eyes will be at the Lusail Stadium On Sunday as Lionel Messi's Argentina face defending champions in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi is hoping to crown his stellar career by leading Argentina to World Cup glory on Sunday but Kylian Mbappe's history-chasing France are standing in his way. France may need every hour available as kick-off looms after their camp was struck by illness, forcing a number of players to sit out training and giving coach Didier Deschamps an unwanted headache.

Now Shah Rukh Khan has given his take on the player whom he'll back in the final. "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also," he replied to a question of a fan asking "Who are you supporting in world Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK."

Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Argentina and France are both aiming to win the trophy for the third time, with Les Bleus returning to the final four years after their triumph in Moscow.

Back-to-back titles would be a monumental achievement for the side coached by Deschamps -- the only teams to have done it previously are Italy in the 1930s and Pele's Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Yet that potential achievement is trumped by Messi's quest to win the ultimate prize in the game in what is almost certainly his final World Cup match. The former Barcelona star has won everything going at club level, also claiming the Ballon d'Or seven times, and last year led Argentina to victory in the Copa America.

Messi has been brilliant in his fifth World Cup as the team bounced back from a shock opening loss to Saudi Arabia, while his new sidekick, Julian Alvarez, has scored four times.

"It is exciting to be in the final, but there is still one step to go," said coach Lionel Scaloni.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Croatia Ready For FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final Against Argentina