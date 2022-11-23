Japan, on Wednesday, came from a goal down to stun four-time Germany in a Group E fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Ilkay Gundogan had put Germany ahead with a penalty in the 33rd minute at the Khalifa International Stadium. However, second-half strikes from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano left the Germans scratching their heads as Japan secured a 2-1 to go top of Group E, ahead of the game between Spain and Costa Rica. After Japan stunned Germany, football fans flooded social media with funny memes.

Notably, this is the second major upset in the ongoing tournament after Saudi Arabia had stunned Argentina on Tuesday.

Germany had crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stage, followed defeat to South Korea in their final game.

