Former Spain coach Luis Enrique has named the player he thinks he should have given a longer run in the tournament. Enrique's contract was not extended after Spain lost to Morocco on penalties in the Round of 16. La Roja made an incredible start to the tournament, pumping in 7 goals against Costa Rica, but failed to win any of their next three matches in the tournament, before being dumped out.

According to a report in The Daily Mail Enrique went on Ibai Llanos' Twitch Stream on Monday night, and said that he should have given PSG forward Pablo Sarabia more game time than the 5 minutes he received in the match against Morocco.

"I think Pablo Sarabia deserved more than the five minutes I gave him. Right now I would have even made him the starter. I'm not one of those who beats himself up, surely we would have lost the same, but in terms of justice he deserved it," Enrique was quotes as saying.

He also said that after the performance in the World Cup he felt that he shouldn't have taken one player, although he refrained from naming the player.

Spain have failed to go beyond the Round of 16 stage at the FIFA World Cup, since winning the tournament in 2010.

Enrique who was in charge of FC Barcelona towards the end of Messi's glorious career at the Catalan club said that he would want the Argentinian to win the World Cup.

"I want Messi to win the World Cup, because of what Messi means to football," he added.

