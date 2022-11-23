The 2022 FIFA World Cup witnessed unarguably the biggest upset of the tournament so far on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in the Group C. It was Lionel Messi who opened the scoring in the match but Argentina didn't do enough to build on their lead. Early into the second half, Saudi Arabia bagged two glorious goals to take the lead and there was no turning back. After the match, a few Saudi fans were also seen mocking Messi while a reporter was doing a show from outside the stadium.

The nature of the result was such that the Saudi King even announced a holiday in the country on Wednesday. A number of videos of outrageous celebrations in Saudi Arabia have emerged on social media. Here's one where a few Saudi fans interrupted a reporter live on camera and asked "where's Messi?"

Speaking after his team's defeat, Messi did not give any excuse for the result but suggested that the team isn't going to give up just yet.

"It's a very heavy blow, a defeat that hurts, but we must continue to have confidence in ourselves," said Messi, who has never won the World Cup.

"This group is not going to give up."

The second match that took place in Group C saw Poland and Mexico playing out a goalless draw. As thing stand, Saudi Arabia have 3 points to their name and are top of the group while Poland and Mexico have one each. Argentina are bottom of the group with 0 points to their name so far.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Messi's men are next scheduled to face Mexico and Poland. They would want to win both the matches in order to be in a solid position to qualify for the knockouts.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA 2022 - A Cup For The Rich, A Cup For The Middle Class: Danish Journalist