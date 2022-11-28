FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, Portugal vs Uruguay, Group H: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
After defeating Ghana 3-2 in their opening clash, the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will face Uruguay in the next Group H match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, on Tuesday (IST). On the other hand, Uruguay will be coming into this match after playing out a 0-0 draw against South Korea. Currently, Portugal are at the top of the Group H points table while Uruguay are in the third position. In this match, Portugal will be eyeing a victory in order to book their seat in the Round of 16 stage.
When will the Portugal vs Uruguay, Group H match be played?
The Portugal vs Uruguay, Group H match will be played on Tuesday, November 29.
Where will the Portugal vs Uruguay, Group H match be played?
The Portugal vs Uruguay, Group H match will be played at the Lusail Stadium.
What time will Portugal vs Uruguay, Group H match start?
The Portugal vs Uruguay, Group H match will start at 12:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Portugal vs Uruguay, Group H match?
The Portugal vs Uruguay, Group H match will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the Portugal vs Uruguay, Group H match?
The Portugal vs Uruguay, Group H match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.
(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)