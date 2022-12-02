South Korea will take on Portugal in their last Group H match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Education City Stadium on Friday. Currently, Portugal are unbeaten in tournament and are at the top of the Group H points table. On the other hand, South Korea are yet to register a win. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal have already qualified for the Round of 16 stage while it will be a must-win clash for South Korea.

When will the South Korea vs Portugal, Group H match be played?

The South Korea vs Portugal, Group H match will be played on Friday, December 2.

Where will the South Korea vs Portugal, Group H match will be played?

The South Korea vs Portugal, Group H match will be played at the Education City Stadium.

When will the South Korea vs Portugal, Group H match begin?

The South Korea vs Portugal, Group H match will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the South Korea vs Portugal, Group H match in India?

The South Korea vs Portugal, Group H match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where will the live streaming be available for South Korea vs Portugal, Group H match?

The live streaming for South Korea vs Portugal, Group H match will be available on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

