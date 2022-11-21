The second match on Day 2 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup will be between Senegal and Netherlands, at Al Thumama Stadium on Monday. Senegal will be missing the services of their star forward Sadio Mane, who got ruled out of the tournament due to an injury on his lower right leg. Currently, Netherlands are at the eighth spot in the FIFA rankings while Senegal are at the 18th place. The match between Senegal and Netherlands will be preceded by England and Iran's match at 6:30 PM.

When will the Senegal vs Netherlands, Group A, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Senegal vs Netherlands, Group A, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played on Monday, November 21.

Where will the Senegal vs Netherlands, Group A, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Senegal vs Netherlands, Group A, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the Senegal vs Netherlands, Group A, FIFA World Cup 2022 match start?

The Senegal vs Netherlands, Group A, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Senegal vs Netherlands, Group A, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Senegal vs Netherlands, Group A, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Senegal vs Netherlands, Group A, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Senegal vs Netherlands, Group A, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

