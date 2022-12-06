Portugal will facing Switzerland in the last Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday (IST). The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side had a brilliant run in the group stage but faced a shocking defeat to South Korea. Meanwhile, Switzerland won two matches out of three but lost to Brazil. Both the teams will put their best foot forward in order to book their quarterfinals spot.

When will the Portugal vs Switzerland, Round of 16 match be played?

The Portugal vs Switzerland, Round of 16 match will be played on Wednesday, December 7.

Where will the Portugal vs Switzerland, Round of 16 match will be played?

The Portugal vs Switzerland, Round of 16 match will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

When will the Portugal vs Switzerland, Round of 16 match begin?

The Portugal vs Switzerland, Round of 16 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the Portugal vs Switzerland, Round of 16 match in India?

The Portugal vs Switzerland, Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where will the live streaming be available for Portugal vs Switzerland, Round of 16 match?

The live streaming for Portugal vs Switzerland, Round of 16 match will be available on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

