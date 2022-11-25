The Netherlands head into their second match of the World Cup against the Ecuador on Friday knowing victory could secure a place in the last 16. However, Louis Van Gaal's men would need hosts Qatar to draw with Senegal. The Oranje edged to a 2-0 success against the African champions in their first outing with late goals from in-form youngster Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen. The Netherlands, three-time runners-up, are playing at the World Cup for the first time since finishing third under Van Gaal in 2014. Ecuador, on the other hand, also defeated Qatar 2-0, thanks to a Enner Valencia brace.

When will the Netherlands vs Ecuador, Group A match be played?

The Netherlands vs Ecuador, Group A match will be played on Friday, November 25.

Where will the Netherlands vs Ecuador, Group A match be played?

The Netherlands vs Ecuador, Group A match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the Netherlands vs Ecuador, Group A match start?

The Netherlands vs Ecuador, Group A match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs Ecuador, Group A match?

The Netherlands vs Ecuador, Group A match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Ecuador, Group A match?

The Netherlands vs Ecuador, Group A match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

