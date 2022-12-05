The fifth Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be between Japan and Croatia, at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday. In the group stage, Japan had a brilliant run as they miraculously defeated Spain and Germany, to finish as the Group E toppers. On the other hand, Croatia ended up in the second position in Group F points table, where they won one match and held two draws. It will be interesting to see that which side will be having the last laugh.

When will the Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 match be played?

The Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 match will be played on Monday, December 5 (IST).

Where will the Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 match will be played?

The Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

When will the Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 match begin?

The Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 match will begin at 08:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 match in India?

The Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where will the live streaming be available for Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 match?

The live streaming for Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 match will be available on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

