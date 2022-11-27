Spain will take on Germany in their next Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Al Bayt Stadium on Monday (IST). Germany faced a 2-1 defeat against Japan in the previous clash while Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0. Currently, Spain are at the top of the Group E points table while Germany are at the third place. It will be an interesting encounter as Germany will try to put their best foot forward in order to get their first win of the tournament.

When will the Germany vs Spain, Group E match be played?

The Germany vs Spain, Group E match will be played on Monday, November 28.

Where will the Germany vs Spain, Group E match be played?

The Germany vs Spain, Group E match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will Germany vs Spain, Group E match start?

The Germany vs Spain, Group E match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Germany vs Spain, Group E match?

The Germany vs Spain, Group E match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Germany vs Spain, Group E match?

The Germany vs Spain, Group E match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

