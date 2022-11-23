Germany begin their path to World Cup redemption on Wednesday after the 2018 horror show in Russia, with Spain and Croatia also kicking off their campaigns in Qatar. After Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina, ending the South American champions' 36-match unbeaten run, Germany will be on high alert in their opening match against Japan. Croatia, surprise runners-up four years ago, take on Morocco in the early game. Spain face Costa Rica in the evening before Belgium play Canada in the late match. As defending champions Germany crashed out in the group stage in Russia, suffering their earliest World Cup exit since 1938.

When will the Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, November 23.

Where will the Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium

What time will the Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 match start?

The Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

