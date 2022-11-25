FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, England vs USA, Group B: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
England take on the United States, knowing that a victory would secure a place in the last 16 from Group B
England take on the United States, knowing that a victory would secure a place in the last 16 from Group B. Gareth Southgate's men kicked off their campaign with a 6-2 rout of Iran who take on Wales in Friday's first Group B game. The USA knocked England out of the 1950 tournament with one of the biggest shocks in World Cups and in 2010 held a star-studded team to a 1-1 draw, a game which is remembered for a howler by English goalkeeper Rob Green. England are still bidding for a first major tournament title in 56 years, having lost the Euro 2020 final last year to Italy.
When will the England vs USA, Group B match be played?
The England vs USA, Group B match will be played on Friday, November 25.
Where will the England vs USA, Group B match be played?
The England vs USA, Group B match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.
What time will England vs USA, Group B, Group A match start?
The England vs USA, Group B match will start at 12:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs USA, Group B match?
The England vs USA, Group B match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs USA, Group B match?
The England vs USA, Group B match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.
(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)