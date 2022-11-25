England take on the United States, knowing that a victory would secure a place in the last 16 from Group B. Gareth Southgate's men kicked off their campaign with a 6-2 rout of Iran who take on Wales in Friday's first Group B game. The USA knocked England out of the 1950 tournament with one of the biggest shocks in World Cups and in 2010 held a star-studded team to a 1-1 draw, a game which is remembered for a howler by English goalkeeper Rob Green. England are still bidding for a first major tournament title in 56 years, having lost the Euro 2020 final last year to Italy.

When will the England vs USA, Group B match be played?

The England vs USA, Group B match will be played on Friday, November 25.

Where will the England vs USA, Group B match be played?

The England vs USA, Group B match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will England vs USA, Group B, Group A match start?

The England vs USA, Group B match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs USA, Group B match?

The England vs USA, Group B match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs USA, Group B match?

The England vs USA, Group B match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)



Featured Video Of The Day

Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik's Tribute To Footballer Diego Maradona