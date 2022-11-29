Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup Group A Live Score: Gakpo Puts Netherlands 1-0 Ahead vs Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal Live: Netherlands and Ecuador are on four points each while Senegal have three points. Qatar are yet to get a point.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A, Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal Live: Senegal and Netherlands have started their respective matches on the front foot. It's still a 3-way battle for the two Round of 16 spots in Group A. Netherlands (on four points) face hosts Qatar, who are out of Round of 16 race, having not won a single match so far, in a Group A match. The Dutch will enter the next round with a victory over Qatar. Even a draw would be enough for them to qualify as only one of Ecuador and Senegal can get to 5 or more points. In the other match of the Group, Ecuador (4 points) face Senegal (3 points). The former can enter the Round of 16 with a win or a draw. Senegal will qualify if they win the contest. In case of a draw against Ecuador, Senegal would need Qatar to beat Netherlands by a big margin. (ECU vs SEN LIVE MATCHCENTRE) (NED vs QAT LIVE MATCHCENTRE).
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Netherlands and Qatar from Al Bayt Stadium and Ecuador vs Senegal straight from Khalifa International Stadium
- 20:53 (IST)FIFA WC, NED vs QAT: Foul by Denzel DumfriesReferee Bakary Gassama signals a foul after Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries tries to use excessive force during a tackle.
- 20:48 (IST)FIFA WC, NED vs QAT: No goal for NetherlandsNetherlands' Memphis Depay fires a brilliant shot but the balls goes above the goal post.
- 20:44 (IST)FIFA WC, ECU vs SEN: No GoalBoulaye Dia gets a perfect pass but unfortunately the shot goes wide of the left post. No goal for Senegal.
- 20:40 (IST)FIFA WC, NED vs QAT: Homam Ahmed picks up injuryQatar's Homam Ahmed picks up an injury while running on the field. He is doing fine and fit to play.
- 20:36 (IST)FIFA WC, ECU vs SEN: Senegal miss opportunitySenegal miss out on a brilliant opportunity to goal after Idrissa Gueye's attempt goes wide of the right post.
- 20:32 (IST)FIFA WC: We are underwayThe matches between Netherlands and Qatar and Ecuador and Senegal, begin now at Al Bayt Stadium and Khalifa International Stadium respectively.
- 20:30 (IST)FIFA WC, NED vs QAT: Bakary Gassama appointed as refereeBakary Gassama has been appointed as the referee for today's match between Netherlands and Qatar.
- 20:27 (IST)FIFA WC, ECU vs SEN: See how much fans are excited for the match
Players warmed up— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022
Vocal cords warmed up
- 20:16 (IST)FIFA WC, ECU vs SEN: Here's what Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro said before the matchI’m convinced we’ve done everything we can, we’ve done our homework, hopefully tomorrow we will be strong and fortunate enough against Senegal, who are a great team, and hopefully we will go through, because we deserve it. We respect the pecking order, but we don’t need to be fearful. We remain calm but that doesn’t mean we are overconfident, we are not triumphalist. We have our own way of playing, we are not just thinking of getting a draw. We have to come to the pitch trying to win the game … We are creating our own pathway. We want to progress, we want to seal our passage, we want to play the best World Cup in Ecuadorean history.
- 20:14 (IST)FIFA WC, ECU vs SEN: Here's what Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse said before the matchI come from a country where we don’t like losing. We’re always hungry for that win. Not going to the round of 16 would be difficult to digest. We’re okay, we’re dealing with the pressure and stress. For me, it’s good stress. We understand that winning will allow us to continue on the adventure and that’s exactly what we intend on doing. We know in 2018 we were looking for a draw when maybe the points would play in our favour but this isn’t the case tomorrow.
- 20:09 (IST)FIFA WC, NED vs QAT: Here's what Felix Sanchez said before the matchWhen you play against a team such as the Netherlands, you don’t need any motivation. It’s a challenge for our players to face such a team. This was a very demanding group for us. We’ve competed with our ups and downs. We’d have preferred to be in a better situation. I think these players have achieved a great deal over the last years. Now we need to be aware that to compete at this level, we are still lagging behind. I think if we work at this on a daily basis, gradually we will be closer to this level. I don’t feel disappointed or embarrassed. The World Cup is the most demanding competition, and only a few can be here. We are still slightly behind. The country will continue working so that the next time Qatar comes to a World Cup, hopefully soon, we’ll be able to compete better than we did this time.
- 20:07 (IST)FIFA WC, NED vs QAT: Here's what Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal said before the matchI think you always have to identify the goal, the purpose for which you are here and then you can work your way toward that purpose. If you say ‘Well, the round of 16 is enough, the quarter-finals are enough’, that isn’t the right way to do things. The right way to do things is to think you will become champions. I never said that we’re going to become world champions, but that we can become this.
- 19:37 (IST)FIFA WC, ECU vs SEN: Here are the lineupsEcuador: Galindez, Angelo Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo, Plata, Estrada, Valencia.Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Jakobs, Diallo, Ciss, Pape Gueye, Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Dia.
- 19:36 (IST)FIFA WC, NED vs QAT: Here are the lineupsNetherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (c), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Abdelaziz Hatim, Hassan Al-Haydos (c), Akram Afif, Ismail Mohamad, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali.
- 19:34 (IST)FIFA WC: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup matches between Netherlands and Qatar and Ecuador and Senegal.