FIFA WC, NED vs QAT: Here's what Felix Sanchez said before the match

When you play against a team such as the Netherlands, you don’t need any motivation. It’s a challenge for our players to face such a team. This was a very demanding group for us. We’ve competed with our ups and downs. We’d have preferred to be in a better situation. I think these players have achieved a great deal over the last years. Now we need to be aware that to compete at this level, we are still lagging behind. I think if we work at this on a daily basis, gradually we will be closer to this level. I don’t feel disappointed or embarrassed. The World Cup is the most demanding competition, and only a few can be here. We are still slightly behind. The country will continue working so that the next time Qatar comes to a World Cup, hopefully soon, we’ll be able to compete better than we did this time.