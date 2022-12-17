The FIFA World Cup 2022 is nearing its business end. The mega event in Qatar is only one game away from finding its winner. Both the finalists -- Argentina and France -- face each other for their third title at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. While it is the fourth final appearance across seven editions for the Les Bleus, the La Albiceleste enter into the summit clash for the first time after losing to Germany in the final of the 2014 edition. Didier Deschamps' side France are the defending champions, while Argentina last won the trophy back in 1986.

Argentina's Lionel Messi will be under the spotlight as it will reportedly be his last World Cup game. In the ongoing tournament, Messi has been the star for Argentina by top-scoring with five goals. Notably, France's forward Kylian Mbappe is tied with him on the top goal-scorers' chart with as many goals to his name. It will be an interesting battle for the Golden Boot as Olivier Giroud, who has been in sensational touch this edition for France, and Argentina's Julain Alvaraz are tied at four-goal each.

Before the Golden Boot winner of the Qatar edition is decided, let's have a look back at the winners of the award across different editions of the FIFA World Cup till 2018 -

2018: Harry Kane (6 goals)

2014: James Rodriguez (6 goals)

2010: Thomas Muller (5 goals)

2006: Miroslav Klose (5 goals)

2002: Ronaldo (8 goals)

1998: Davor Suker (6 goals)

1994: Oleg Salenko (6 goals)

1990: Salvatore Schillaci (6 goals)

1986: Gary Lineker (6 goals)

1982: Paolo Rossi (6 goals)

1978: Mario Kempes (6 goals)

1974: Grzegorz Lato (7 goals)

1970: Gerd Muller (10 goals)

1966: Eusebio (9 goals)

1962: Florian Albert (4 goals)

1958: Just Fontaine (13 goals)

1954: Sandor Kocsis (11 goals)

1950: Ademir (8 goals)

1938: Leonidas (8 goals)

1934: Oldrich Nejedly (5 goals)

1930: Guillermo Stabile (8 goals)

