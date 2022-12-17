FIFA World Cup: Full-List Of Winners And Runners-Up
Sunday is going to be a memorable day for all the football fans around the world, as Argentina will be going up against France in the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 2018 defending champions will look to defend their title in order to become the first nation in 60 years to achieve the feat. On the other hand, the Lionel Messi-led side will aim to repeat their 1986 World Cup triumph, where they had lifted the trophy under the leadership of late great Diego Maradona. Argentina will be putting their best foot forward in the game as this might reportedly be Messi's last match for the La Albiceleste.
Ahead of the most-awaited match of the tournament, here is a list of all the winners and runners-up of the prestigious football event:
CHAMPION RUNNER UP
France (2018) Croatia
Germany (2014) Argentina
Spain (2010) Netherlands
Italy (2006) France
Brazil (2002) Germany
France (1998) Brazil
Brazil (1994) Italy
Germany (1990) Argentina
Argentina (1986) Germany
Italy (1982) Germany
Argentina (1978) Netherlands
Germany (1974) Netherlands
Brazil (1970) Italy
England (1966) Germany
Brazil (1962) Czechia
Brazil (1958) Sweden
Germany (1954) Hungary
Uruguay (1950) Brazil
Italy (1938) Hungary
Italy (1934) Czechia
Uruguay (1930) Argentina