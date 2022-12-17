Sunday is going to be a memorable day for all the football fans around the world, as Argentina will be going up against France in the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 2018 defending champions will look to defend their title in order to become the first nation in 60 years to achieve the feat. On the other hand, the Lionel Messi-led side will aim to repeat their 1986 World Cup triumph, where they had lifted the trophy under the leadership of late great Diego Maradona. Argentina will be putting their best foot forward in the game as this might reportedly be Messi's last match for the La Albiceleste.

Ahead of the most-awaited match of the tournament, here is a list of all the winners and runners-up of the prestigious football event:

CHAMPION RUNNER UP

France (2018) Croatia

Germany (2014) Argentina

Spain (2010) Netherlands

Italy (2006) France

Brazil (2002) Germany

France (1998) Brazil

Brazil (1994) Italy

Germany (1990) Argentina

Argentina (1986) Germany

Italy (1982) Germany

Argentina (1978) Netherlands

Germany (1974) Netherlands

Brazil (1970) Italy

England (1966) Germany

Brazil (1962) Czechia

Brazil (1958) Sweden

Germany (1954) Hungary

Uruguay (1950) Brazil

Italy (1938) Hungary

Italy (1934) Czechia

Uruguay (1930) Argentina

