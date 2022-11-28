Cameroon fought back from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup on Monday, keeping both teams in contention for a place in the last 16. Jean-Charles Castelletto scored first for Cameroon but Serbia led 3-1 after goals from Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting then struck as Cameroon and Serbia both picked up their first point in Group G ahead of the later game between Brazil and Switzerland.

