FIFA World Cup: Cameron Rally To Salvage 3-3 Draw Against Serbia
Cameroon fought back from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup on Monday, keeping both teams in contention for a place in the last 16
Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting late salvage a draw for Cameroon.© AFP
Cameroon fought back from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup on Monday, keeping both teams in contention for a place in the last 16. Jean-Charles Castelletto scored first for Cameroon but Serbia led 3-1 after goals from Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting then struck as Cameroon and Serbia both picked up their first point in Group G ahead of the later game between Brazil and Switzerland.
