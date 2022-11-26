Tunisia vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Tunisia, Australia Search For First Win In Qatar Event
FIFA World Cup 2022, Tunisia vs Australia Live: Tunisia played a goalless draw against Denmark in their opening game of the tournament, while Australia suffered a 4-1 loss to France in their first game.
Tunisia vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: The Group D match between Tunisia and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah has kicked off. Tunisia are at the second spot in the table after playing a goalless draw against Denmark in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022, while Australia suffered a 4-1 loss to France in their opening game and sit at the bottom spot. The Group D table is currently topped by France who have three points after playing one game. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)
Starting lineups
Tunisia (5-3-2): Aymen Dahmen; Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Mohamed Drager, Ali Abdi; Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti; Issam Jebali, Youssef Msakni (capt)
Australia (4-3-3): Mathew Ryan (capt); Kye Rowles, Fran Karacic, Aziz Behich, Harry Souttar; Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Craig Goodwin, Mitchell Duke
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Tunisia and Australia straight from Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah:
- 15:11 (IST)FIFA WC Live: Team changesAustralia coach Graham Arnold made one injury-enforced change with Fran Karacic coming in for Nathaniel Atkinson. On the other hand, Tunisia replaced Anis Slimane with left winger Naim Sliti.
- 14:37 (IST)FIFA WC Live: Here are the starting lineupsStarting lineupsTunisia (5-3-2): Aymen Dahmen; Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Mohamed Drager, Ali Abdi; Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti; Issam Jebali, Youssef Msakni (capt)Australia (4-3-3): Mathew Ryan (capt); Kye Rowles, Fran Karacic, Aziz Behich, Harry Souttar; Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Craig Goodwin, Mitchell Duke
- 14:33 (IST)FIFA WC Live: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia. Live action to begin at 3:30 PMStay tuned