Tunisia vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: The Group D match between Tunisia and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah has kicked off. Tunisia are at the second spot in the table after playing a goalless draw against Denmark in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022, while Australia suffered a 4-1 loss to France in their opening game and sit at the bottom spot. The Group D table is currently topped by France who have three points after playing one game. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)

Tunisia (5-3-2): Aymen Dahmen; Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Mohamed Drager, Ali Abdi; Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti; Issam Jebali, Youssef Msakni (capt)

Australia (4-3-3): Mathew Ryan (capt); Kye Rowles, Fran Karacic, Aziz Behich, Harry Souttar; Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Craig Goodwin, Mitchell Duke

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle November 26 2022 15:11 (IST) FIFA WC Live: Team changes Australia coach Graham Arnold made one injury-enforced change with Fran Karacic coming in for Nathaniel Atkinson. On the other hand, Tunisia replaced Anis Slimane with left winger Naim Sliti.

Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia. Live action to begin at 3:30 PM

