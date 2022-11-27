FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany Live: Spain take on Germany in a crucial Group E game at the Al Bayt Stadium. La Roja hammered Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match, but now face a different test against the wounded Germans, who surprisingly went down 1-2 to Japan in their opening fixture. Hansi Flick's side could blow their Round of 16 chances if they lose to Spain. Germany had also crashed out in the group stage at the last World Cup in 2018 in Russia. Luis Enrique's Spain, however, will all but seal qualification with a win tonight. (Live Matchcentre)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Spain and Germany from the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Group E match between Spain and Germany. Here's how the two teams are lining up:

Spain XI:Simon, Alba, Laporte, Rodri, Carvajal, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Torres, Olmo, Asensio.

Germany XI:Neuer, Raum, Rudiger, Sule, Kehrer, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gündogan, Musiala, Gnabry, Müller. Share Link

