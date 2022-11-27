Story ProgressBack to home
Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Ruthless Spain Take On Germany In 'Wide-Open' Group E Clash
FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany Live: Spain take on Germany in a crucial Group E game at the Al Bayt Stadium.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Spain take on Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium.© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany Live: Spain take on Germany in a crucial Group E game at the Al Bayt Stadium. La Roja hammered Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match, but now face a different test against the wounded Germans, who surprisingly went down 1-2 to Japan in their opening fixture. Hansi Flick's side could blow their Round of 16 chances if they lose to Spain. Germany had also crashed out in the group stage at the last World Cup in 2018 in Russia. Luis Enrique's Spain, however, will all but seal qualification with a win tonight. (Live Matchcentre)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Spain and Germany from the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
- 23:35 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Line-ups!Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Group E match between Spain and Germany. Here's how the two teams are lining up:Spain XI:Simon, Alba, Laporte, Rodri, Carvajal, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Torres, Olmo, Asensio.Germany XI:Neuer, Raum, Rudiger, Sule, Kehrer, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gündogan, Musiala, Gnabry, Müller.
