South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: South Korea and Ghana face each other in a Group H game of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday. The match takes place at the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan. South Korea played a goalless draw with Uruguay in their opening game of the tournament, while Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal despite giving a good fight to the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side. South Korea are at the second spot in the Group H table with one point to their credit. On the other hand, Ghana are at the bottom spot. Portugal lead the table with three points. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)

South Korea XI: Kim Seung-Yu, Kim Jin-Su, Min Jae, Woo-Young, Kim Moon, Hwang Inbeom, Young-Gwon, Jeong Wooy, Chang-Hoon, Son Heung-Min, Gue-Sung.

Ghana XI: Ati Zigi, Lamptey, Salisu, Amartey, Mensah, Abdul Samed, Partey, Kudus, A.Ayew, J.Ayew, Iñaki Williams.

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between South Korea vs Ghana straight from Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan -

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle November 28 2022 17:39 (IST) South Korea vs Ghana: Line-ups are out! Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the South Korea vs Ghana Group H match. Here's how the teams are lining up:



South Korea XI:Kim Seung-Yu, Kim Jin-Su, Min Jae, Woo-Young, Kim Moon, Hwang Inbeom, Young-Gwon, Jeong Wooy, Chang-Hoon, Son Heung-Min, Gue-Sung.

Ghana XI: Ati Zigi, Lamptey, Salisu, Amartey, Mensah, Abdul Samed, Partey, Kudus, A.Ayew, J.Ayew, Iñaki Williams. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA WC 2022: Japan Fans Win Hearts For Cleaning Litter From Stadium