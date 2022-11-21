FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands Live: The first-half comes to a conclusion, with both the sides failing to put the ball in the back of the net. Frenkie de Jong, Ismailla Sarr arguably had the best attempts for their respective sides but both were unable break the deadlock. At the break, the game remains goalless. Earlier, Netherlands star Virgil van Dijk said he was sad to learn that former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane would miss the World Cup due to injury, even if it will boost Dutch hopes. The defender was due to come up against Mane when the Netherlands face Senegal in their opening Group A match on Monday but the Bayern Munich forward is out of the tournament after suffering a leg injury playing for his club. "I called him the next day and obviously I wanted to know how he was," Van Dijk said at his team's pre-match press conference in Doha. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match between Senegal and Netherlands straight from Al Thumama Stadium in Doha:

November 21 2022 22:12 (IST) Senegal vs Netherlands: Berghuis with a long-range attempt Netherlands found themselves with some space. The ball was perfectly set up for Steven Berghuis who takes aim from outside the box but the ball goes over the crossbar. Another opportunity goes begging for the Dutch. Netherlands found themselves with some space. The ball was perfectly set up for Steven Berghuis who takes aim from outside the box but the ball goes over the crossbar. Another opportunity goes begging for the Dutch.

November 21 2022 22:09 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Virgil stands tall Virgil Van Dijk has been making his presence felt in the middle of the pitch for Netherlands this evening. 𝑽𝒊𝒓𝒈𝒊𝒍 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/dV6ZUHJfNy — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 21, 2022 Virgil Van Dijk has been making his presence felt in the middle of the pitch for Netherlands this evening.

November 21 2022 22:05 (IST) FIFA World Cup LIVE: Cody Gakpo's free-kick in vain Cody Gakpo had the opportunity to create a goalscoring opportunity with a free-kick but his delivery just wasn't good enough. Senegal players clear it easily to prevent another goalscoring chance. Cody Gakpo had the opportunity to create a goalscoring opportunity with a free-kick but his delivery just wasn't good enough. Senegal players clear it easily to prevent another goalscoring chance.

November 21 2022 21:58 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Van Dijk to the rescue Van Dijk heads away Ismaila Sarr's goal-bound effort for a corner. Had it not been for the Liverpool defender, the ball would've slotted into the corner of the net.

November 21 2022 21:51 (IST) Senegal vs Netherlands: Frenkie misses golden chance Frenkie de Jong made mockery of the chance he was provided with in the penalty box. He took far too much time to put the ball in his control. By the time he hands things in his control, Senegal defenders were all around him. Frenkie de Jong made mockery of the chance he was provided with in the penalty box. He took far too much time to put the ball in his control. By the time he hands things in his control, Senegal defenders were all around him.

November 21 2022 21:50 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Netherlands come close The closest Netherlands have been to opening the scoring! Daley Blind with a header but it doesn't hit the target. The defender is quit livid with the missed opportunity. The closest Netherlands have been to opening the scoring! Daley Blind with a header but it doesn't hit the target. The defender is quit livid with the missed opportunity.

November 21 2022 21:47 (IST) FIFA World Cup 2022: Still no clear chance It's been a rather dull start to the match between Netherlands and Senegal. Both the teams have been cancelling each other out. Still no clear cut goalscoring chance seen from either of the two sides. It's been a rather dull start to the match between Netherlands and Senegal. Both the teams have been cancelling each other out. Still no clear cut goalscoring chance seen from either of the two sides.

November 21 2022 21:38 (IST) Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: End-to-end battle It has been an end-to-end battle for both the teams in the opening 6 minutes of the game. Both teams getting into promising positions but not able to convert those moves to goalscoring chances. It remains goalless. It has been an end-to-end battle for both the teams in the opening 6 minutes of the game. Both teams getting into promising positions but not able to convert those moves to goalscoring chances. It remains goalless.

November 21 2022 21:29 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Senegal look to put horror 2018 memories behind Remember, Senegal had cruelly missed out on the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup because of their inferior 'fair play' record to Japan. They are the African champions and would be keen to show their mettle tonight. Remember, Senegal had cruelly missed out on the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup because of their inferior 'fair play' record to Japan. They are the African champions and would be keen to show their mettle tonight.

November 21 2022 21:22 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Minutes away from kick-off Both the Netherlands and Senegal teams are on the ground. The action is set to begin in a few minutes. and are in the house!



Find out Where you can watch the #FIFAWorldCup on FIFA+! pic.twitter.com/mAhtHUxPA6 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 21, 2022 Both the Netherlands and Senegal teams are on the ground. The action is set to begin in a few minutes.

November 21 2022 21:16 (IST) FIFA WC Live: Senegal without Sadio Mane The Senegal medical team did all they can to add Sadio Mane to their roster for the Qatar World Cup but the Bayern Munich star couldn't recover in time. The Senegal medical team did all they can to add Sadio Mane to their roster for the Qatar World Cup but the Bayern Munich star couldn't recover in time.

November 21 2022 21:11 (IST) FIFA WC Live: Line-ups Senegal Playing XI: Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (capt), Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate; Krepin Diatta, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr

Netherlands Playing XI: Andries Noppert; Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo; Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen

