Story ProgressBack to home
Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: African Champions Look To Pile More Misery On Hosts
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Qatar vs Senegal: Two winless sides square-off in search of 3 points.
Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Senegal Live:After suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ecuador in their opening game of the tournament, Qatar take on African champions Senegal in their second Group A match at the Al Thumama Stadium. Senegal also began their tournament on a losing note, going down 2-0 to the Netherlands in their first Group A match. Against Qatar, however, Senegal do start as favourites. (LIVE Matchcentre)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Qatar and Senegal straight from Al Thumama Stadium in Doha:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 17:46 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Here are the line-upsHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Qatar vs Senegal Group A match. Here are the line-ups:Qatar XI: Barsham - Ahmed, Hassan, Khoukhi, Mohammad, Miguel - Al-Haydos, Boudiaf, Madibo - Ali, Afif.Senegal XI: Mendy - Sabaly, Koulibaly, Jakobs, Diallo - Nampalys Mendy, Gana Gueye - Sarr, Diedhiou, Diatta - Dia.
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.