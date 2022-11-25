FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Senegal Live:After suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ecuador in their opening game of the tournament, Qatar take on African champions Senegal in their second Group A match at the Al Thumama Stadium. Senegal also began their tournament on a losing note, going down 2-0 to the Netherlands in their first Group A match. Against Qatar, however, Senegal do start as favourites. (LIVE Matchcentre)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Qatar and Senegal straight from Al Thumama Stadium in Doha:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle November 25 2022 17:46 (IST) FIFA World Cup LIVE: Here are the line-ups Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Qatar vs Senegal Group A match. Here are the line-ups:

Qatar XI: Barsham - Ahmed, Hassan, Khoukhi, Mohammad, Miguel - Al-Haydos, Boudiaf, Madibo - Ali, Afif.

Senegal XI: Mendy - Sabaly, Koulibaly, Jakobs, Diallo - Nampalys Mendy, Gana Gueye - Sarr, Diedhiou, Diatta - Dia. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA Fever Grips Kerala As Messi, Ronaldo's Cutouts Take Over Streets In Thiruvananthapuram