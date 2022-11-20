FIFA WC: Here are some facts about the Al Bayt Stadium

With just over 5 minutes left for the start, here are some interesting facts about the venue for the tournament opener:





Capacity: 60,000





Games: Eight, including the opening match





Location: Al Khor, 35km north of Doha





This stadium is covered by a huge tent-like structure and takes its name from the 'bayt al sha'ar tents' used by nomadic people in the region. The tent and retractable roof will help cool the stadium.





The upper tier of stands will be removed after the tournament (taking capacity to below 32,000) and given to developing nations. A 5-star hotel and shopping centre will be opened in the stadium soon.





It is the furthest stadium from Doha, although still only a 40-minute drive away.