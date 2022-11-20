FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Enner Valencia Strikes Again As Ecuador Go 2-0 Up vs Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live: Ecuador are in control of the proceedings against Qatar in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khol
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Ecuador are in control of the proceedings against Qatar in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khol. Ecuador captain Enner Valencia have found the net thrice, but his first strike was ruled out. Valencia scored his second goal of the match after heading in from Angelo Preciado's cross. Valencia had earlier made it 1-0 after converting a penalty, which had won in the 14th minute. Earlier, Valencia had put Ecuador in front inside the first three minutes, but his happiness was cut short as VAR came to Qatar's rescue. Ecuador are at the 44th spot in the FIFA rankings while hosts Qatar are at the 50th spot.
Qatar XI: Saad, Pedro, Bassam, Khoukhi, Abdelkarim, Homam, Al-Haydos, Karim, Aziz, Afif, Almoez.
Ecuador XI: Galindez, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra, Valencia, Estrada.
- 22:17 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Valencia Is Back On His Feet!Valencia is OK after taking a knock. He is the oldest goalscorer (33) in a World Cup opening game in case you were wonderingLive Score; QAT 0:2 ECU (44')
- 22:06 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Goal For Ecuador!Valencia makes it 2-0 to Ecuador! Thumping header from La Tri's captain. But what about that cross from Preciado! He absolutely whipped that one in. Qatar are stunnedLive Score; QAT 0:2 ECU (31')
- 22:02 (IST)FIFA WC Live: Ecuador Are On Top!Ecuador have had 62% of the ball. Qatar have literally done nothing but park the busLive Score; QAT 0:1 ECU (30')
- 21:58 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Free-Kick For Ecuador!Preciado wins a free-kick inside his own box. Qatar are looking frustrated at the moment.Live Score; QAT 0:1 ECU (25')
- 21:52 (IST)FIFA WC Live: GOAL!Valencia does a short run-up and tucks the ball in the bottom right corner as the keeper goes the other way.
Live Score; QAT 0:1 ECU (16')
- 21:49 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: PENALTY FOR ECUADOR!Enner Valencia goes down inside the box and referee, after some hesitation, blows the whistle.
- 21:45 (IST)FIFA WC: Free-Kick For EcuadorThe South American's have a free-kick on the left wing. Pervis Estupinan swings this one in with his left foot and it's cleared.LIVE SCORE; QAT 0:0 ECU
- 21:40 (IST)FIFA WC: NO GOAL!Ecuador captain Enner Valencia scored the goal inside the first three minutes, but his happiness was cut short as VAR came to Qatar's rescue. VAR is saying Enner Valencia was offside when the keeper flapped it the first time.
- 21:35 (IST)FIFA WC: GOAL!Enner Valencia scores for Ecuador inside the first three minutes.
- 21:33 (IST)FIFA WC: And We Are Underway!Hosts Qatar get us underway. They are attacking from left to right in this opening half
- 21:28 (IST)FIFA WC: Here are some facts about the Al Bayt StadiumWith just over 5 minutes left for the start, here are some interesting facts about the venue for the tournament opener:Capacity: 60,000Games: Eight, including the opening matchLocation: Al Khor, 35km north of DohaThis stadium is covered by a huge tent-like structure and takes its name from the 'bayt al sha'ar tents' used by nomadic people in the region. The tent and retractable roof will help cool the stadium.The upper tier of stands will be removed after the tournament (taking capacity to below 32,000) and given to developing nations. A 5-star hotel and shopping centre will be opened in the stadium soon.It is the furthest stadium from Doha, although still only a 40-minute drive away.
- 21:14 (IST)FIFA WC: Historic game for QatarThis is Qatar's first ever World Cup game. They have never actually qualified for the tournament before. All eyes will be on their star forward Almoez Ali, while captain Al-Haydos can also bring in some creative spark.
- 21:10 (IST)FIFA WC: Record BreakersEcuador have not conceded a goal in their last six games, which is a national record. It will be difficiult for Qatar to break past them.
- 20:52 (IST)FIFA WC: Kick-Off in less than 40 minutesMoises Caideo and Pervis Estupinan, who both play for Brighton in the Premier League, start for La Tri, while their other Seagulls' teammate Jeremy Sarmiento is on the bench. Qatar, on the other hand, have players who play in the domestic leagues, mostly.
- 20:47 (IST)FIFA WC: Here's how the hosts line-upQatar XI: Saad, Pedro, Bassam, Khoukhi, Abdelkarim, Homam, Al-Haydos, Karim, Aziz, Afif, Almoez
- 20:46 (IST)FIFA WC: Here's Ecador's playing XI
Alineacion de #LaTri!— La Tri (@LaTri) November 20, 2022
Qatar
Estadio Al Bayt
Fecha # 1
11h00 (ECU)
#FIFAWorldCup #HaremosHistoriapic.twitter.com/8cJexKoaQz
- 20:41 (IST)FIFA WC: Here are the probable line-upsQatar Probabale XI (5-2-3): Al-Sheeb; Ro-Ro, Al-Rawi, Salman, A. Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem. Boudiaf; Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali, AfifEcuador Probabale XI (4-3-3): Dominguez; Angelo Preciado, F. Torres, Hincapie;, Estupinan; Gruezo, Caicedo, Cifuentes; Plata, Valencia, Ibarra
- 20:39 (IST)FIFA WC: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening game of the FIFA World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador from the Al Bayt Stadium.