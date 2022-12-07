Story ProgressBack to home
Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Cristiano Ronaldo Benched In Decisive Match vs Switzerland
FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal vs Switzerland, Round of 16 Live Updates:The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will be going up against Switzerland in the last Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. In the group stage, Portugal topped the Group H points table but shockingly lost to South Korea in their previous clash. On the other hand, Switzerland finished on the second spot in Group G, where they lost one match against Brazil. (LIVE MatchCentre)
Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 football match between Portugal vs Switzerland, straight from Lusail Stadium:
- 00:06 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo benchedPortugal manager Fernando Santos made the tough call of dropping Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench in the match. Other than a penalty against Ghana, Ronaldo hasn't done much for Portugal in the World Cup so far.
- 23:59 (IST)Portugal vs Switzerland: Portugal are full set
Estádio Lusail, estamos de volta!#VesteABandeira— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) December 6, 2022
The boys are here! #WearTheFlag #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/PXVzrBWksV
- 23:41 (IST)Portugal vs Switzerland: Here are the lineupsPortugal: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Otavio, Carvalho; B Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ramos.Switzerland: Sommer; Fernandes, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo.
- 23:40 (IST)Portugal vs Switzerland: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland, straight from Lusail Stadium.
