Poland vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Poland and Saudi Arabia face each other in a Group C match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. The match between the sides takes place at Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan. While Poland played out a goalless draw with Mexico in their opening game of the tournament, Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi-led Argentina 2-1 to take the top spot in the table. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Poland and Saudi Arabia straight from Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan:

FIFA World Cup LIVE: Match kicks off! The Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan has kicked off.

November 26 2022 18:11 (IST) FIFA World Cup Live: Here are the starting XIs! POL XI: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Zielinski, Krychowiak, Bielik, Frankowski, Milik, Lewandowski

SAU XI: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Bulayhi, Al Burayk, Alanjei, Al Malki, Kanno, Al Brikan, Al Dawsari, Al Sehri Share Link

November 26 2022 18:10 (IST) FIFA World Cup Live: Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia. If Saudi Arabia win, they will qualify for the Round of 16. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia. If Saudi Arabia win, they will qualify for the Round of 16. Share Link

