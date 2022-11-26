Story ProgressBack to home
Poland vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Saudi Arabia-Poland Match Kicks Off
FIFA World Cup 2022, Poland vs Saudi Arabia Live: While Poland played out a goalless draw with Mexico in their opening game of the tournament, Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi-led Argentina 2-1 to take the top spot in the table.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Poland have one point after playing one game.© AFP
Poland vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Poland and Saudi Arabia face each other in a Group C match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. The match between the sides takes place at Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan. While Poland played out a goalless draw with Mexico in their opening game of the tournament, Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi-led Argentina 2-1 to take the top spot in the table. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Poland and Saudi Arabia straight from Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan:
- 18:30 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Match kicks off!The Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan has kicked off.
- 18:11 (IST)FIFA World Cup Live: Here are the starting XIs!POL XI: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Zielinski, Krychowiak, Bielik, Frankowski, Milik, LewandowskiSAU XI: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Bulayhi, Al Burayk, Alanjei, Al Malki, Kanno, Al Brikan, Al Dawsari, Al Sehri
- 18:10 (IST)FIFA World Cup Live: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia. If Saudi Arabia win, they will qualify for the Round of 16.
