FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Netherlands vs USA Live Score: Netherlands Aim For Victory Over USA In First Knockout Match
FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs USA Live: The first match of the Round of 16 stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be between Netherlands and USA
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Netherlands vs USA: Netherlands Aim Victory Over USA In First Knockout Match© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16, Live Updates:The first match of the Round of 16 stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be between Netherlands and USA. Both the teams remained unbeatable in the entire group stage and will surely present a competitive game. Netherlands finished as the table-toppers of Group A while USA finished in the second position in Group B. (Live Matchcentre)
Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 football match between Netherlands and USA, straight from the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan:
- 19:43 (IST)FIFA WC: Here are the lineupsUSA XI: Turner; Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Pulisic, Ferreira, Weah.Netherlands XI: Noppert, Blind, Aké, Van Dijk, Timber, Dumfries, Frenkie De Jong, De Roon, Klaassen, Gakpo, Depay.
- 19:43 (IST)FIFA WC: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage to the Round of 16 match of FIFA World Cup 2022 between Netherlands and USA.
