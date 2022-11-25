Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Live:Both Netherlands and Ecuador began their respective Qatar World Cup campaigns with 3 points, beating Senegal and Qatar respectively. One of them will all but secure their progression into the Round of 16 with a win tonight. Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal admitted that his team was both “shoddy and messy” in possession in the last match and is hopeful of the boys putting in a better display this time around. (Matchcentre)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Netherlands and Ecuador straight from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha:

FIFA World Cup LIVE: Netherlands one win away Netherlands, who weren't a part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, are just one win away from reaching the Round of 16. If they beat Ecuador, they would become the first team to qualify for the knockouts today. Netherlands, who weren't a part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, are just one win away from reaching the Round of 16. If they beat Ecuador, they would become the first team to qualify for the knockouts today.

November 25 2022 20:43 (IST) FIFA World Cup LIVE: The line-ups are out Here are the line-ups:



Netherlands XI: Noppert, Dumfries, Ake, Timber, Van Dijk, Blind, de Jong, Koopmeiners, Klaassen, Gakpo, Bergwijn

Ecuador XI: Galindez; Preciado, Hincapie, Porozo, Torres, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mendez; Plata, E. Valencia, Estrada Share Link

