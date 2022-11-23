Story ProgressBack to home
Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Spain Look To Begin Qatar Campaign With A Win Over Costa Rica
FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain vs Costa Rica Live: Spain will be going up against Costa Rica in their Group E clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Spain vs Costa Rica: Spain take on Costa Rica in Group E clash© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain vs Costa Rica Live Updates: Spain will be going up against Costa Rica in their Group E clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday. Currently, Spain are at the seventh spot in the FIFA rankings while Costa Rica are at the 31st position. It will be an interesting encounter as both the sides will be putting their best foot forward, hoping register a win in their opening game. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Spain vs Costa Rica straight from Al Thumama Stadium in Doha
- 20:59 (IST)Spain vs Costa Rica: First competitive meeting between the two sidesIt is for the first time in their history that Spain and Costa Rica are playing each other in a competitive match. It also has to be noted that 20 of Spain’s 26 players in the squad are making their first appearance at a World Cup.
- 20:47 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: The line-upsHello and welcome to our coverage of Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match. Here are the line-ups:Spain XI: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Rodri, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Asensio, Dani Olmo.Costa Rica XI: Keylor Navas; Martínez, Duarte, Fuller, Calvo, Oviedo; Tejeda, Celso Borges; Campbell, Bennette, Contreras.
